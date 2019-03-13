Sponsored
Beanie Feldstein, Jayne Houdyshell & Amy Schumer
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Jayne Houdyshell to Reprise Tony-Winning Role in The Humans Film; Beanie Feldstein & Amy Schumer Also Tapped to Star

by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 13, 2019

Stephen Karam's Tony-winning play The Humans is set for a film adaptation. According to Deadline, the movie will feature Jayne Houdyshell reprising her Tony-winning role as Deirdre and also include Broadway alums Beanie Feldstein and Amy Schumer as well as Richard Jenkins and Steven Yeun. The producing team is composed of 24, IAC and Scott Rudin and Eli Bush .

The Humans centers on Erik Blake, who has brought his wife and his mother for Thanksgiving at the new home of his daughter and her boyfriend. His mother (affectionately referred to as “Momo”) is suffering from Alzheimer’s, and his other daughter Aimee has recently been the victim of a nasty breakup. The parents are disappointed that their daughters have left home to struggle in New York City, and worried that they are abandoning their values. The Humans tells the story of the quintessential family reunion: a group of people who love each other but still wrestle with basic human fears: old age, abandonment, poverty and death. 

The Tony-winning production of The Humans played 502 performances on Broadway, first at the Helen Hays Theatre and then at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Directed by Joe Mantello and starring Reed Birney and Jayne Houdyshell, who both garnered Tony Awards for their performances, the cast also featured Sarah Steele, Cassie Beck, Arian Moayed and Lauren Klein. The production played its final Broadway performance on January 15, 2017.

Further casting for the film and a release date will be announced later.

