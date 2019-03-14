Spring Preview: The King Lear Daughters on Keeping Up With a Beast

The leader of a nation has three adult children who are embroiled in various crimes. People who are close to the leader end up betraying him, and he quickly becomes paranoid and insane. This is Shakespeare’s King Lear, of course. What were you thinking? Tony winner Glenda Jackson stars in this gender-bent production, directed by Sam Gold and featuring an original score Philip Glass. Elizabeth Marvel, Ruth Wilson and Aisling O'Sullivan play the mad king’s three daughters, Goneril, Cordelia and Regan. They explain how the play collapses time and how they keep up with their fearless Lear... READ MORE



