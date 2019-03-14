Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Spring Preview: The King Lear Daughters on Keeping Up With a Beast

2019 Spring Preview
by Eric King • Mar 14, 2019
Ruth Wilson, Elizabeth Marvel & Aisling O'Sullivan
(Photos by Caitlin McNaney | Illustrations by Ryan Casey)

The leader of a nation has three adult children who are embroiled in various crimes. People who are close to the leader end up betraying him, and he quickly becomes paranoid and insane. This is Shakespeare’s King Lear, of course. What were you thinking? Tony winner Glenda Jackson stars in this gender-bent production, directed by Sam Gold and featuring an original score Philip Glass. Elizabeth Marvel, Ruth Wilson and Aisling O'Sullivan play the mad king’s three daughters, Goneril, Cordelia and Regan. They explain how the play collapses time and how they keep up with their fearless Lear... READ MORE

See more of the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview

King Lear

Glenda Jackson stars in the titular role in Shakespeare's classic.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hugh Jackman Will Return to Broadway in The Music Man
  2. Watch a Whole New World Unfold in New Trailer for Live-Action Aladdin
  3. Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time Sets Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago
  4. Jayne Houdyshell to Reprise Her Tony-Winning Role in Film Adaptation of The Humans
  5. C-C-C'mon & Check Out Portraits of Will Roland & More on Be More Chill's Opening Night

Star Files

Elizabeth Marvel
Aisling O'Sullivan
Ruth Wilson

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters