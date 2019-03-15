Spring Preview: Zak Orth Is in a Hill and Bill Sandwich

In the alternate reality set up by Hillary and Clinton, a former first lady is attempting to save her campaign for U.S. president on the eve of the 2008 New Hampshire primary. It’s a world very similar to our own, though. Even in alternate realities, we still have primaries! Hillary (Laurie Metcalf), is running against fellow Democrat Barack (Peter Francis James), while her husband Bill, a former president, (John Lithgow) and campaign strategist Mark (Zak Orth) butt heads. But forget what you think you know about the rest of the story, as Lucas Hnath’s timely play, helmed by Joe Mantello, is an imagining of what could have been. Orth shares what it’s like to be in a Hill and Bill sandwich... READ MORE



