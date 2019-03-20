Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Spring Preview: Bertie Carvel and Jonny Lee Miller Trace the Rise of The Sun

2019 Spring Preview
by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 20, 2019
Jonny Lee Miller & Bertie Carvel
(Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser | Illustrations by Ryan Casey)

In a time when the mainstream media is decried as “an enemy of the people,” James Graham’s Ink seems ripe for Broadway audiences. The play tells the story of a young Rupert Murdoch and Larry Lamb, who together created the British tabloid sensation The Sun in the late ‘60s. Bertie Carvel is reprising his Olivier-winning performance as Murdoch with fellow Olivier winner Jonny Lee Miller playing Lamb. This new drama, directed by Rupert Goold, reads between the lines of the infamous media outlet... READ MORE

See more of the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview

Ink

James Graham's electrifying and exhilarating new play, based on real events.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. James Corden to Host 2019 Tony Awards
  2. Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll & Hyde Being Made into a Movie Musical
  3. Brian d'Arcy James & Corey Stoll Cast in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Film
  4. Meet the Magic Makers! Exclusive Portraits of James Snyder & the New Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  5. Spring Preview: The Struggle (and the Stubble) Is Real for Tootsie Star Santino Fontana

Star Files

Bertie Carvel
Jonny Lee Miller

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters