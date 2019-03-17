Spring Preview: Finding the Power in the Pioneer Women of Oklahoma!

Oklahoma! is back, 76 years after its Broadway premiere, in a bold new staging by director Daniel Fish that is ready to make audiences hear its songs—and the stories of its iconic characters—with new ears. Broadway.com learns more from the actresses taking on three of those oft-played pioneer women: Rebecca Naomi-Jones as Laurey, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie and two-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller... READ MORE



See more of the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview