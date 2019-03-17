Sponsored
Spring Preview: Finding the Power in the Pioneer Women of Oklahoma!

2019 Spring Preview
by Paul Wontorek • Mar 17, 2019
Rebecca Naomi-Jones, Ali Stroker & Mary Testa
(Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser | Illustrations by Ryan Casey)

Oklahoma! is back, 76 years after its Broadway premiere, in a bold new staging by director Daniel Fish that is ready to make audiences hear its songs—and the stories of its iconic characters—with new ears. Broadway.com learns more from the actresses taking on three of those oft-played pioneer women: Rebecca Naomi-Jones as Laurey, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie and two-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller... READ MORE

Oklahoma!

Daniel Fish's innovative new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic arrives on Broadway.
Newsletters