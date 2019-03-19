Step Inside Nantucket Sleigh Ride's Opening Night Off-Broadway

Lincoln Center Theater's Nantucket Sleigh Ride celebrated its opening night off-Broadway on March 18. John Guare's new play stars John Larroquette, Will Swenson, Douglas Sills, German Jaramillio, Jordan Gelber, Adam Chanler-Berat, Stacey Sargeant, Grace Rex, Tina Benko and Clea Alsip. Directed by Jerry Zaks, the production run at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater through May 5. Check out the photos of the opening night party, and take a visit to see the show for yourself.

Nantucket Sleigh Ride's Stacey Sargeant, Grace Rex, Tina Benko and Clea Alsip get together.

Nantucket Sleigh Ride playwright John Guare and director Jerry Zaks.