Leslie Odom Jr. to Join Billy Magnussen & Corey Stoll in Sopranos Movie Prequel

Leslie Odom Jr., the Tony-winning original star of Hamilton, has been cast in The Many Saints of Newark, the big-screen prequel to the Emmy-winning TV series The Sopranos, according to Deadline. The film is scheduled to be released on September 25, 2020.



Odom earned the Tony for his leading turn as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. Since then, he has appeared in numerous screen projects including The Good Wife, One Dollar and Murder on the Orient Express.



Odom joins a cast that also includes Tony nominee Billy Magnussen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) and Corey Stoll (also newly cast in the West Side Story remake). All three actors' roles in The Many Saints of Newark are currently unspecified.



Set during the Newark riots of the 1960s, The Many Saints of Newark takes place at a time when African-Americans and Italians were at each other's throats, and the fighting became lethal among the gangsters of each demographic.



The central role of Tony Soprano, which was played on The Sopranos by the late Tony nominee and Emmy winner James Gandolfini, will be portrayed in his early years in the film by Gandolfini's real son, Michael.