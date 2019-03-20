Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Leslie Odom Jr. to Join Billy Magnussen & Corey Stoll in Sopranos Movie Prequel

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 20, 2019
Leslie Odom Jr.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Leslie Odom Jr., the Tony-winning original star of Hamilton, has been cast in The Many Saints of Newark, the big-screen prequel to the Emmy-winning TV series The Sopranos, according to Deadline. The film is scheduled to be released on September 25, 2020.

Odom earned the Tony for his leading turn as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. Since then, he has appeared in numerous screen projects including The Good Wife, One Dollar and Murder on the Orient Express.

Odom joins a cast that also includes Tony nominee Billy Magnussen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) and Corey Stoll (also newly cast in the West Side Story remake). All three actors' roles in The Many Saints of Newark are currently unspecified.

Set during the Newark riots of the 1960s, The Many Saints of Newark takes place at a time when African-Americans and Italians were at each other's throats, and the fighting became lethal among the gangsters of each demographic. 

The central role of Tony Soprano, which was played on The Sopranos by the late Tony nominee and Emmy winner James Gandolfini, will be portrayed in his early years in the film by Gandolfini's real son, Michael.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. James Corden to Host 2019 Tony Awards
  2. Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll & Hyde Being Made into a Movie Musical
  3. Brian d'Arcy James & Corey Stoll Cast in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Film
  4. Meet the Magic Makers! Exclusive Portraits of James Snyder & the New Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  5. Spring Preview: The Struggle (and the Stubble) Is Real for Tootsie Star Santino Fontana

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters