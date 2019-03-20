Sponsored
Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Colin Woodell to Star in Christopher Shinn's Dying City at Second Stage

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 20, 2019
Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Colin Woodell
(Photos provided by Polk & Co.)

Casting is set for Second Stage's off-Broadway revival of Christopher Shinn's 2007 Pulitzer-finalist play Dying City. Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Colin Woodell will headline the previously announced two-hander, directed by Obie winner Lila Neugebauer, set to begin previews on May 14 and open on June 3 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

Both actors are making their New York stage debuts. Winstead is currently in production for the highly anticipated film Birds of Prey; her other credits include Gemini Man and All About Nina. Woodell is a screen star known for Call of the Wild, Unsane and The Purge.

Dying City is set in a spare Manhattan apartment where a young widow receives an unexpected visit from the twin brother of her deceased husband. The play explores the human fallout of global events, including the Iraq War and the terrorist attacks of 9/11, through the interwoven stories of three characters.

Joining Neugebauer on the creative team is scenic designer Dane Laffrey, costume designer Kaye Voyce, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau and sound designer Bray Poor.

Dying City will play a limited engagement through June 30.

Dying City

Second Stage presents Christopher Shinn's intimate and compassionate play.
Newsletters