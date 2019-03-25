Sutton Foster to Join Hugh Jackman in The Music Man on Broadway

Hugh Jackman has found his co-star for the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man. Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster will take on the role of Marian Paroo in the previously announced production, directed by Tony winner Jerry Zaks, choreographed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle and music-directed by Patrick Vaccariello. Previews will begin on September 9, 2020 with an opening night set for October 22 at a Shubert venue to be announced.



Foster said in a statement, "There were bells on a hill but I never heard them ringing. No, I never heard them at all. Till there was Hugh."



Foster won Tony Awards for her performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes. Her other Broadway credits include Tony-nominated turns in Violet, Shrek, The Drowsy Chaperone and Little Women. She can be seen on the small screen in the TV Land series Younger.



The Music Man follows traveling salesman Harold Hill (Jackman) as he cons the people of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys band that he vows to organize, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. When he soon falls for the town librarian, Marian Paroo (Foster), his plans take an unexpected turn. The show features now classic tunes including "Iowa Stubborn," "(Ya Got) Trouble," "Goodnight My Someone," "76 Trombones," "Marian the Librarian" and "Till There Was You."



The production will feature scenic/costume design by Santo Loquasto, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Scott Lehrer, with orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick and dance arrangements by David Chase.



The role of Marian was originated on Broadway by Barbara Cook, with later main-stem productions featuring Meg Bussert and Rebecca Luker and a recent Kennedy Center staging led by Jessie Mueller. A 1962 film adaptation featured Shirley Jones as Marian, with a 2003 TV movie starring Kristin Chenoweth.



Additional casting for Broadway's The Music Man will be announced at a later date.