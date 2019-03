I believe! The Book of Mormon celebrated its eighth anniversary on March 24. The Tony-winning musical, which stars Kevin Clay as Elder Price and Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham, is the longest-running show in the Eugene O'Neill Theatre's history. It has also broken the house record over 50 times. Check out the photo of the Broadway Mormon company celebrating the milestone after the show, and be sure to see this hilarious musical comedy yourself!