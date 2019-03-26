Guys and Dolls Movie Remake in the Works

The classic Broadway musical Guys and Dolls is headed back to the big screen. A new movie based on the stage hit is being developed and produced by TriStar, with a creative team currently being assembled, according to Variety.



Guys and Dolls centers on a desperate Nathan Detroit in Prohibition-era New York, who needs money for an illegal dice game, and needs it fast. He is struggling with a 14-year engagement to the nightclub singer Miss Adelaide, whose patience is finally running out. Meanwhile, notorious gambler Sky Masterson expresses interest in straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown, and Nathan hatches a plan to get the cash he needs.



Featuring a book by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling—based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon—and an original score by Frank Loesser, the tuner first took to the big screen in a Golden Globe-winning 1955 film adaptation adapted and directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz. The cast featured Frank Sinatra as Nathan Detroit, Vivian Blaine as Miss Adelaide, Jean Simmons as Sarah Brown and Marlon Brando as Sky Masterson. The first film followed the stage musical's Tony-winning 1950 Broadway premiere.



Guys and Dolls has received five Broadway revivals, the most long-running being a 1992 production starring Nathan Lane as Nathan Detroit, Faith Prince in a Tony-winning turn as Miss Adelaide, Josie de Guzman as Sarah Brown and Peter Gallagher as Sky Masterson.



This announcement comes on the heels of prior Guys and Dolls film remakes announced over the past several years, dating back to 2013.



Casting, creative team and a release date for the new Guys and Dolls film will be announced soon. Till then, look back at the original movie's trailer below.



