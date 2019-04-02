The Cher Show's Carleigh Bettiol on Going from Pageant Catwalks to the Broadway Stage

Carleigh Bettiol

When Carleigh Bettiol first began participating in beauty pageants, she had no idea she was going down a road that would lead to her Broadway. After impressing pageant directors so much that they recommended getting into musical theater, Bettiol and her mother began to embark from her hometown of Oneonta in the Catskill Mountains down to the city in search of an agent. Bettiol went on to make her Broadway debut in Hamilton, appeared in Bandstand and is currently strutting across the stage as an ensemble member in The Cher Show. Now four years into her Broadway journey, Bettiol is reflecting on her days spent riding the Amtrak back and forth from New York City and soaking up every moment spent in Cher-land. While she says giving up weekends, holidays and family time is "part of the job," Bettiol says interactions at the stage door make it all worth it. Get to know this rising diva as she continues to soak in the spotlight.

Watch the video below to learn how Bettiol landed Hamilton and more!



Photo Credits: Photographs by Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Grooming: Nicolette Gold | Assistant: Evan Zimmerman

Video Credits: Directed by Kyle Gaskell | Produced by Paul Wontorek | Additional camera: Alexander Goyco | Location: Metropolitan Building