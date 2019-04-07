Patti LuPone Wins Olivier Award for Company; Come From Away & The Inheritance Also Triumph

A celebrated group of productions and stars were honored for their work on the London stage at the 2019 Olivier Awards, held at the Royal Albert Hall on April 7. Leading the winners list is three productions: the West End transfer of Come From Away, Matthew Lopez's two-part play The Inheritance and the gender-blind revival of Company, taking home four awards each. Broadway star Patti LuPone earned the Olivier for her cheered turn as Joanne in Marianne Elliott's innovative staging of the latter. A full list of winners can be found below, in bold and preceded by an asterisk.
MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL
*Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Fun Home at Young Vic
Six at Arts Theatre
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre
AMERICAN AIRLINES BEST NEW PLAY
*The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre—Lyttelton
Misty at Trafalgar Studios 1
Sweat at Donmar Warehouse
BEST NEW COMEDY
*Home, I'm Darling at National Theatre—Dorfman and Duke of York's Theatre
Nine Night at National Theatre—Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1
Quiz at Noël Coward Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Marc Antolin for Little Shop of Horrors at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
*Kobna Holdbrook-Smith for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre
Zubin Varla for Fun Home at Young Vic
Ken Watanabe for The King and I at The London Palladium
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
*Sharon D. Clarke for Caroline, or Change at Playhouse Theatre
Rosalie Craig for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Kelli O'Hara for The King and I at The London Palladium
Adrienne Warren for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre
BEST ACTOR
Adam Godley, Ben Miles and Simon Russell Beale for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre—Lyttelton
Arinzé Kene for Misty at Trafalgar Studios 1
Ian McKellen for King Lear at Duke of York’s Theatre
*Kyle Soller for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
David Suchet for The Price at Wyndham’s Theatre
BEST ACTRESS
Gillian Anderson for All About Eve at Noël Coward Theatre
Eileen Atkins for The Height of the Storm at Wyndham’s Theatre
*Patsy Ferran for Summer and Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
Sophie Okonedo for Antony and Cleopatra at National Theatre—Olivier
Katherine Parkinson for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre—Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
*Jonathan Bailey for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Clive Carter for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Richard Fleeshman for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Robert Hands for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
*Patti LuPone for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Ruthie Ann Miles for The King and I at The London Palladium
“The Queens”—Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Millie O’Connell, Natalie Paris, Maiya Quansah-Breed and Jarneia Richard-Noel—for Six at Arts Theatre
Rachel Tucker for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Keir Charles for Quiz at Noël Coward Theatre
Adam Gillen for Killer Joe at Trafalgar Studios 1
Adrian Lukis for The Price at Wyndham’s Theatre
Malcolm Sinclair for Pressure at Ambassadors Theatre
*Chris Walley for The Lieutenant of Inishmore at Noël Coward Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Susan Brown for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre—Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
*Monica Dolan for All About Eve at Noël Coward Theatre
Cecilia Noble for Nine Night at National Theatre—Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1
Vanessa Redgrave for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC
*Come From Away—Book, Music and Lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; Music Supervisor, Arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; Orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; Musical Director/UK Music Supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band of Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Fun Home—Composer: Jeanine Tesori; Lyricist/Bookwriter: Lisa Kron at Young Vic
The Inheritance—Composer: Paul Englishby at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
A Monster Calls—Original music composed by Benji Bower and performed live by Benji with Will Bower (The Bower Brothers) at The Old Vic
Six—Original score, orchestrations and vocal arrangements: Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Tom Curran and Joe Beighton at Arts Theatre
MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL
Caroline, or Change at Playhouse Theatre
*Company at Gielgud Theatre
The King and I at The London Palladium
CUNARD BEST REVIVAL
King Lear at Duke of York's Theatre
The Lieutenant of Inishmore at Noël Coward Theatre
The Price at Wyndham's Theatre
*Summer and Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
SIR PETER HALL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Ashley for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
*Stephen Daldry for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
Marianne Elliott for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Rebecca Frecknall for Summer and Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
Sam Mendes for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre—Lyttelton
BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER
*Kelly Devine for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Christopher Gattelli based on original choreography by Jerome Robbins for The King and I at The London Palladium
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille for Six at Arts Theatre
Liam Steel for Company at Gielgud Theatre
BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION
16 + A Room/Solo Echo/Bill by Ballet British Columbia at Sadler’s Wells
*Blkdog by Botis Seva at Sadler’s Wells
Playlist (Track 1, 2) by William Forsythe for English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells
The Unknown Soldier by Alastair Marriott for The Royal Ballet at Royal Opera House
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE
*Akram Khan for his performance in Xenos at Sadler’s Wells
John Macfarlane for his design of Swan Lake at Royal Opera House
Dimitris Papaioannou for his choreography of The Great Tamer at Sadler’s Wells
BEST ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY
*A Monster Calls at The Old Vic
Snow White at The London Palladium
Songs for Nobodies at Ambassadors Theatre
The Wider Earth at Jerwood Gallery, Natural History Museum
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE
Moe Bar-El for his performance in Every Day I Make Greatness Happen at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs
*Flesh and Bone at Soho Theatre
Jonathan Hyde for his performance in Gently Down the Stream at Park Theatre
The Phlebotomist at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs
Athena Stevens for Schism at Park Theatre
WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Neil Austin for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Howell Binkley for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
*Jon Clark for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
Lee Curran for Summer and Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
ROYAL ALBERT HALL AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN
Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
Mike Beer for A Monster Calls at The Old Vic
Carolyn Downing for Summer and Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
*Gareth Owen for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Nick Powell for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre—Lyttelton
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Fly Davis for Caroline, or Change at Playhouse Theatre
Anna Fleischle for Home, I'm Darling at National Theatre—Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
Gabriella Slade for Six at Arts Theatre
*Catherine Zuber for The King and I at The London Palladium
BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN
*Bunny Christie for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Bob Crowley for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
Es Devlin for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre—Lyttelton
Anna Fleischle for Home, I'm Darling at National Theatre—Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION
*Katya Kabanova at Royal Opera House
Lessons in Love and Violence at Royal Opera House
The Turn of the Screw at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA
David Butt Philip and Roderick Williams for their performances in War Requiem at London Coliseum
The English National Opera chorus for Paul Bunyan at Wilton’s Music Hall
Andris Nelsons for his conducting of Lohengrin at Royal Opera House
*The ensemble of Porgy and Bess at London Coliseum
© 2019 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY