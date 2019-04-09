Sponsored
The King's Speech Stage Play Sets North American Premiere in Chicago

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 9, 2019
Charles Edwards & Jonathan Hyde in the 2012 West End premiere of "The King's Speech"
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)

The King's Speech, David Seidler's original play that inspired the 2010 Oscar-winning film, will make its long-awaited U.S. debut this fall with a North American premiere production at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Michael Wilson will direct the production, set to run in the Windy City from September 12 through October 27 ahead of a tour to theaters across the country. The play was previously rumored for Broadway.

The King's Speech is based on the true story of King George VI's struggle with a speech impediment and the friendship he forms with his unconventional speech therapist, Lionel Logue.

The play made its West End premiere after the film's debut, with a 2012 production directed by Adrian Noble and starring Charles Edwards as King George VI and Jonathan Hyde as Lionel Logue. The film was headlined by Colin Firth in an Oscar-winning turn as King George VI alongside Geoffrey Rush as Logue.

Casting for the Chicago Shakespeare Theater production will be announced soon.

Newsletters