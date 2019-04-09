The King's Speech Stage Play Sets North American Premiere in Chicago

The King's Speech, David Seidler's original play that inspired the 2010 Oscar-winning film, will make its long-awaited U.S. debut this fall with a North American premiere production at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Michael Wilson will direct the production, set to run in the Windy City from September 12 through October 27 ahead of a tour to theaters across the country. The play was previously rumored for Broadway.



The King's Speech is based on the true story of King George VI's struggle with a speech impediment and the friendship he forms with his unconventional speech therapist, Lionel Logue.



The play made its West End premiere after the film's debut, with a 2012 production directed by Adrian Noble and starring Charles Edwards as King George VI and Jonathan Hyde as Lionel Logue. The film was headlined by Colin Firth in an Oscar-winning turn as King George VI alongside Geoffrey Rush as Logue.



Casting for the Chicago Shakespeare Theater production will be announced soon.