Josh Lamon, Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmanskas & Angie Schworer with the cast of Broadway's "The Prom"
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

Broadway's The Prom Will Be Adapted into a Film for Netflix

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 10, 2019

Barry's not the only one who's going to prom! Emmy-winning TV mastermind Ryan Murphy has announced that he will adapt the celebrated Broadway musical The Prom into a movie for Netflix. Murphy broke the news at a special benefit performance of the musical on April 9 at the Longacre Theatre. The film is expected to debut in September 2020.

The full Broadway creative team will collaborate on the screen adaptation, including composer Matthew Sklar and co-book writers Bob Martin and lyricist Chad Beguelin, along with director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw. The musical began Broadway previews on October 23, 2018 and officially opened on November 15.

In The Prom, when Broadway's brassiest stars get word that a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom—and that the press is involved—they gear up to save the day.

The Broadway cast is led by Brooks Ashmanskas as Barry Glickman, Beth Leavel as Dee Dee Allen, Caitlin Kinnunen as Emma, Christopher Sieber as Trent Oliver, Angie Schworer as Angie, Michael Potts as Mr. Hawkins, Josh Lamon as Sheldon Saperstein, Isabelle McKalla as Alyssa and Courtenay Collins as Mrs. Greene. Casting for the Netflix adaptation will be announced soon.

The Prom was named Broadway.com’s 2018 Show of the Year.

The Prom

A new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all.
