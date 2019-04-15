Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Anthony Rosenthal, Betsy Wolfe, Tracie Thoms, Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Brandon Uranowitz & Stephanie J. Block in the 2016 Broadway revival of "Falsettos"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Falsettos to Make Long-Awaited European Premiere This Summer

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 15, 2019

Falsettos is at last crossing the pond. William Finn and James Lapine's iconic American musical will arrive at London's Other Palace Theatre this summer, marking the show's European premiere. Previews are set to begin on August 30 ahead of a September 5 opening night, for a limited run through November 23.

With a book by Finn and Lapine, music by Finn and lyrics by Lapine, Falsettos revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist and the lesbians next door.

Falsettos, which combines the off-Broadway tuners March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, first arrived on Broadway in a 1992 production directed by Lapine, who also helmed a 2016 main-stem revival. That production is currently receiving a national tour across the U.S.

Casting and creative team members for the London staging will be announced soon. 

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Olga Merediz to Reprise Tony-Nominated Turn as Abuela Claudia in In the Heights Movie
  2. Laurie Metcalf, Eddie Izzard, Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran to Headline Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Broadway
  3. Falsettos to Make Long-Awaited European Premiere This Summer
  4. Eric LaJuan Summers, Broadway Alum of Kinky Boots & Motown The Musical, Dies at 36
  5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Shines On with James Snyder & a Company of New Stars

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Frozen King Kong Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters