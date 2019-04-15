Falsettos to Make Long-Awaited European Premiere This Summer

Falsettos is at last crossing the pond. William Finn and James Lapine's iconic American musical will arrive at London's Other Palace Theatre this summer, marking the show's European premiere. Previews are set to begin on August 30 ahead of a September 5 opening night, for a limited run through November 23.



With a book by Finn and Lapine, music by Finn and lyrics by Lapine, Falsettos revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist and the lesbians next door.



Falsettos, which combines the off-Broadway tuners March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, first arrived on Broadway in a 1992 production directed by Lapine, who also helmed a 2016 main-stem revival. That production is currently receiving a national tour across the U.S.



Casting and creative team members for the London staging will be announced soon.