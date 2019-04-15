Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Peter Chursin
(Photos: Matthew Murphy for Broadway.com)

King Kong Standout Peter Chursin on How Auditioning for Madonna Led Him to Broadway

Gotta Dance
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 15, 2019
Peter Chursin

When Peter Chursin's mother signed him up for tap dance classes to keep him busy in the summer as a five-year-old, she had no idea that she was putting him on a path that would eventually lead him to Broadway. The San Francisco native ultimately found his calling in musical theater after exploring tap, jazz, and to his father's initial dislike, ballet. After starring in high school productions of West Side Story and Guys and Dolls, Chursin had his mind set on Broadway saying, "there wasn't an alternative." After a short stint at New York University and an inspiring audition with Madonna herself, Chursin booked his first professional job; the first national tour of Wicked. His gig in Oz turned into a yellow brick road to Broadway, where Curshin has now spent a decade in the companies of West Side Story, Wicked, On the Town and now King Kong. Get to know this standout dancer and learn how being "a nice, positive person" makes a huge difference in a career.

Watch the video below to learn how Chursin ended up auditioning for Madonna and more!


Photo Credits: Photographs by Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow (Suits by Hickey Freeman) | Grooming: Nicolette Gold | Assistant: Evan Zimmerman
Video Credits: Directed by Kyle Gaskell | Produced by Paul Wontorek | Additional camera: Alexander Goyco | Location: Metropolitan Building

View the Full Gallery Here

King Kong

Something big has arrived on Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Olga Merediz to Reprise Tony-Nominated Turn as Abuela Claudia in In the Heights Movie
  2. Laurie Metcalf, Eddie Izzard, Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran to Headline Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Broadway
  3. Falsettos to Make Long-Awaited European Premiere This Summer
  4. Eric LaJuan Summers, Broadway Alum of Kinky Boots & Motown The Musical, Dies at 36
  5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Shines On with James Snyder & a Company of New Stars

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Frozen King Kong Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters