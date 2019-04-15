Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
MaYaa Boateng & Roslyn Ruff in "Fairview" at off-Broadway's Soho Rep.
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Jackie Sibblies Drury's Fairview Wins 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 15, 2019

The 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama has been awarded to Jackie Sibblies Drury's Fairview, which made its world premiere off-Broadway last season at Soho Rep. and later appeared at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Fairview marks Drury's first Pulitzer win. She will receive a prize of $15,000.

The Pulitzer Prize for Drama is presented to a distinguished play by an American author, preferably original in its source and dealing with American life. The 2019 Pulitzer finalists are Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me and Clare Barron's Dance Nation.

In Fairview, the Frasier family is gearing up for Grandma's birthday, and Beverly needs dinner to be perfect. As Beverly's hostess-neurosis begins to get the better of her while her family acts like family, Keisha's adolescent malaise starts to seem like maybe it could be something else.

Fairview will return off-Broadway this spring at Brooklyn's Theatre for a New Audience from June 2-30, 2019; the play will make its U.K. debut in a new production at London's Young Vic from November 28, 2019 through January 8, 2020.

The Soho Rep staging of Fairview was directed by Sarah Benson and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, who will repeat their work for the off-Broadway remount. The engagement will feature the full original cast, including MaYaa Boateng, Roslyn Ruff, Charles Browning, Hannah Cabell, Natalia Payne, Jed Resnick, Luke Robertson and Heather Alicia Simms.

Drury's other playwriting credits include Futurity and Marys Seacole.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Olga Merediz to Reprise Tony-Nominated Turn as Abuela Claudia in In the Heights Movie
  2. Laurie Metcalf, Eddie Izzard, Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran to Headline Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Broadway
  3. Falsettos to Make Long-Awaited European Premiere This Summer
  4. Eric LaJuan Summers, Broadway Alum of Kinky Boots & Motown The Musical, Dies at 36
  5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Shines On with James Snyder & a Company of New Stars

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Frozen King Kong Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters