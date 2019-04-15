Jackie Sibblies Drury's Fairview Wins 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

The 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama has been awarded to Jackie Sibblies Drury's Fairview, which made its world premiere off-Broadway last season at Soho Rep. and later appeared at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Fairview marks Drury's first Pulitzer win. She will receive a prize of $15,000.



The Pulitzer Prize for Drama is presented to a distinguished play by an American author, preferably original in its source and dealing with American life. The 2019 Pulitzer finalists are Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me and Clare Barron's Dance Nation.



In Fairview, the Frasier family is gearing up for Grandma's birthday, and Beverly needs dinner to be perfect. As Beverly's hostess-neurosis begins to get the better of her while her family acts like family, Keisha's adolescent malaise starts to seem like maybe it could be something else.



Fairview will return off-Broadway this spring at Brooklyn's Theatre for a New Audience from June 2-30, 2019; the play will make its U.K. debut in a new production at London's Young Vic from November 28, 2019 through January 8, 2020.



The Soho Rep staging of Fairview was directed by Sarah Benson and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, who will repeat their work for the off-Broadway remount. The engagement will feature the full original cast, including MaYaa Boateng, Roslyn Ruff, Charles Browning, Hannah Cabell, Natalia Payne, Jed Resnick, Luke Robertson and Heather Alicia Simms.



Drury's other playwriting credits include Futurity and Marys Seacole.