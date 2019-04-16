Sponsored
Check Out Sultry Portraits of Keri Russell, Adam Driver and More Celebrating Burn This on Broadway

by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 16, 2019
Keri Russel
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The first-ever Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson's Burn This, starring Keri Russell and Adam Driver, celebrated at the Hudson Theatre on April 15 before its official opening on April 16. Also featuring Tony nominees Brandon Uranowitz and David Furr, Burn This is directed by Michael Mayer. After taking their bows, the stars showed off their best poses in the Broadway.com portrait booth. Take a peek at the exclusive shots, and be sure to book your own trip to the Hudson Theatre soon!

Adam Driver plays Pale.
Brandon Uranowitz plays Larry.
David Furr plays Burton.
Adam Driver.
Keri Russell with husband Matthew Rhys.

Burn This

Adam Driver and Keri Russell star in the first-ever Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson's drama.
