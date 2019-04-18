Sponsored
Christie Brinkley Returns to Chicago on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 18, 2019
Christie Brinkley
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Christie Brinkley is putting her jazz shoes back on. The veteran model and actress returns to the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago beginning on April 18. Brinkley will stay with the musical for a four-week limited engagement through May 12.

Brinkley heads back to the Tony-winning revival following two prior stints as Roxie, in 2011 and 2012. She has also played the role in London and on tour.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.

Chicago is the longest-running revival on Broadway and the longest-running American musical.

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
