Tom Sturridge & Jake Gyllenhaal
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge Will Return to Broadway in Sea Wall/A Life

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 18, 2019

On the heels of a sold-out premiere run at the Public Theater, Sea Wall/A Life, a pair of monologues about grief, will transfer to Broadway's Hudson Theatre this summer. Carrie Cracknell will repeat her work as director from the off-Broadway staging, with stage-and-screen stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge reprising their acclaimed performances. Broadway previews will begin on July 26 ahead of an August 8 opening night.

Sea Wall, written by Tony winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and starring Sturridge, is a work about love and the human need to know the unknowable. A Life, penned by Nick Payne (Constellations) and featuring Gyllenhaal, is a meditation on how we say goodbye to those we love most.

Sturridge returns to the Hudson Theatre following a performance in 1984; he earned a Tony nomination for his first main-stem turn in Orphans. Gyllenhaal also previously appeared at the Hudson, in Sunday in the Park with George; prior to that production, he made his Broadway debut in Payne's Constellations.

Sea Wall/A Life is slated to play a limited Broadway engagement through September 29.

Sea Wall / A Life

Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhall lead this must-see evening of dramatic storytelling.
Newsletters