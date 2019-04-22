Sponsored
Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer Welcome Baby Girl Clara Eloise

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 22, 2019
Ashley Spencer & Jeremy Jordan
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Congratulations are in order! Waitress star Jeremy Jordan and his wife, Broadway alum Ashley Spencer, welcomed their first child, daughter Clara Eloise, on April 21. The couple was married in 2012.

"They tried to prepare us, but you defy all expectation. You are utter perfection," Jordan wrote on Instagram. "And to my incredible wife Ashley, I will never forget your bravery and strength. Yesterday, I fell in love with you all over again."

Jordan can currently be seen as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress. He is a Tony nominee for his turn as Jack Kelly in Newsies, with other main-stem credits including American Son, Bonnie and Clyde, Rock of Ages and West Side Story.

Spencer has been seen on Broadway in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Rock of Ages, Grease and Hairspray.

The Broadway.com team sends much love and good wishes to the adorable family!

Newsletters