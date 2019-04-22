Odds & Ends: Ingrid Michaelson's The Notebook Musical to Receive Reading with Powerhouse Theater & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Ingrid Michaelson's The Notebook Musical to Receive Reading with Powerhouse Theater

Exciting news for fans anticipating the upcoming stage adaptation of The Notebook. The previously reported tuner, featuring an original score by acclaimed songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter (The Cake), will appear as part of the reading series during Vassar & New York Stage and Film's newly announced 35th Powerhouse Season. The reading will be held in July at the Poughkeepsie, NY venue, with an exact date, casting and additional creative team members to be announced. For a look at the full 2019 Powerhouse Season, click here.



Game of Thrones' Daniel Portman Set for U.S. Premiere Square Go at 59E59 Theaters

Daniel Portman, the actor known for his turn as Podrick Payne on the Emmy-winning series Game of Thrones, will make his off-Broadway debut this summer in the U.S. premiere staging of Square Go. Gavin Jon Wright (Black Watch) will co-star in the production, set to play off-Broadway's 59E59 Theaters from June 5-30. Written by Kieran Hurley and Gary McNair and directed by Finn den Hertog, Square Go follows Max (Portman), a kid who spends his days daydreaming and hanging out with his weird wee pal Stevie Nimmo (Wright). When Max is called for his first "square go"—a fight by the school gates—he must wrestle with his own demons.



Jason Robert Brown to Be Honored at Goodspeed's Annual Gala

Connecticut's Goodspeed Musicals has announced that three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown will be the latest recipient of The Goodspeed Award for Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theatre at the company's annual gala on June 8. "Goodspeed is delighted to bestow this honor upon such an extraordinary artist—one of the most esteemed talents of musical theater today," said Executive Director Michael Gennaro. "His exceptional work is marked by a unique wit, style, energy and finesse. Jason Robert Brown exemplifies all that the Goodspeed Award celebrates." Brown's musicals include Parade, The Bridges of Madison County and The Last Five Years, as well as 13 and My Paris, both of which were seen at Goodspeed.