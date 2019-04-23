Sponsored
Beyoncé's Father Matthew Knowles Prepping Broadway-Aimed Destiny's Child Bio-Musical

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 23, 2019
(Photo: Music World Entertainment)

Music World Entertainment has announced a new stage production following the evolution of the hit music group Destiny's Child told through the eyes of Mathew Knowles, father of Beyoncé and the group's co-creator and manager. A world premiere production of the tuner, titled Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical, will play the group's home base, Houston, TX, in 2020, with venue and dates to be announced. Following Houston, the production will travel to London's West End and Broadway.

"I want to pull back the curtain," said Mathew Knowles. "I feel it's time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I've had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams—those of mine and others."

While a book writer has not yet been selected, Knowles says that Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical will start at the point of the group's beginnings and travel through the multiple layers of evolution he faced during his climb into the music industry. 

Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical will feature a score made up of hits from the catalogue of Destiny's Child, which includes "Bills, Bills, Bills," "Bootylicious," "Say My Name" and "Survivor."

Originated in 1990 and active through 2006, Destiny's Child was nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, taking home three. The group's members included Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Newsletters