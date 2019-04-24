Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

LaTanya Richardson Jackson on Her Early Theater Love and What Convinced Her to Join To Kill a Mockingbird

Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 24, 2019
LaTanya Richardson Jackson
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

LaTanya Richardson Jackson is giving the character of Calpurnia new life in Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird, but at first she was hesitant to take on the beloved literary role. "The book used Calpurnia in a way that wasn’t necessarily memorable, and I didn't know if it was something that I would drop everything to do," Jackson said in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "It wasn’t sure until I spoke to [director] Bartlett Sher and [producer] Scott Rudin. They assured me that they didn’t want her to be just scenery."

LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Jeff Daniels in To Kill a Mockingbird. (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Playing Calpurnia has allowed Jackson to delve deep into her family history and bring heart to the role. "I'm building from my grandmother and all the women of service whom I knew," Jackson said. "[Harper lee] couldn’t allow [Calpurnia] the agency that Aaron [Sorkin] has given her. She is a nurturer and parent de facto. At the time, she wouldn't have considered herself a role model, but she surely would have considered herself instrumental in building their [the Finch children's] moral compass."

While Jackson is a Tony nominee with an impressive resume, acting wasn't always her dream job. "I thought I was going to be a doctor," Jackson said. "I saw Camelot and was so in love with that musical and was like, 'Oh, I want to do this.' I did the children’s summer theater, and I was smitten. When you think about what acting actually is, it’s a very unnatural thing to do as a vocation. It needs to be somewhere inside of you."

Jackson has been married to Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson since 1980, and the two have worked together before, she hasn't found another project to do with him. "I wouldn’t mind working with him on the stage, but I'm not that hyped about being in a film with him again because that’s just too disparaging," she said. "Everybody always says that [the couple should star in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf]. [Director] Kenny Leon tried to get that to happen. I wouldn't be opposed to it but, my God, how volatile would that be?"

Family is obviously very important to Jackson, which is why this experience has been so fulfilling: "We cry a lot doing the show," Jackson said. "The integrity of everyone involved that has to be such that you can trust them. We feed into each other and hold on to each other. We get through it because there's this respect and love in that company that I've never experienced. We're intertwined. It’s a family, it really really is."

To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's classic novel arrives on Broadway, adapted by Aaron Sorkin.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hadestown, Tootsie & Oklahoma! Lead 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations
  2. Livin' It Up on Top! Hadestown to Release Original Cast Recording
  3. Beyoncé's Father Matthew Knowles Prepping Broadway-Aimed Destiny's Child Bio-Musical
  4. Citizens of Mockingbird: Jeff Daniels on Becoming Atticus Finch, the Iconic Hero Without a Cape
  5. Shoshana Bean & Jeremy Jordan Extend Run in Waitress on Broadway

Star Files

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Chicago Frozen King Kong Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters