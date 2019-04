This cast is unstoppable! Tootsie officially opened at Broadway's Marquis Theatre on April 23 and celebrated at Pier 60. Led by Santino Fontana and Lilli Cooper, Tootsie features a book by Robert Horn and music and lyrics by David Yazbek. After taking their opening-night bows, the cast headed to the Broadway.com portrait booth for their shot in the spotlight. Check out the exclusive photos below and be sure to see this comedy musical for yourself.

Santino Fontana plays Michael Dorsey and Dorothy Michaels.

Lilli Cooper plays Julie Nichols.

Sarah Stiles plays Sandy Lester.