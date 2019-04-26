Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

It's Showtime! Alex Brightman and More Celebrate Beetlejuice's Opening Night on Broadway

Photo Op
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 26, 2019
The Beetlejuice cast
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

He's alive! Beetlejuice officially opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre on April 25, marking the final opening of the 2018-2019 season. Based on the 1988 Tim Burton movie of the same name, Beetlejuice is led by Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso and features Leslie Kritzer, Adam Dannheisser, Kerry Butler and Rob McClure. With a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, the new musical is directed by Alex Timbers with music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect. Go inside the star-studded opening night, and then go see this new musical for yourself.

View Photo Gallery

Beetlejuice

A new musical based on the fan-favorite film of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Alex Brightman on Beetlejuice Being a 'Secret Society' on Broadway, Perfecting His Ghostly Character & More
  2. Oklahoma! & Tootsie Top 2019 Drama Desk Award Nominations
  3. Citizens of Mockingbird: Jeff Daniels on Becoming Atticus Finch, the Iconic Hero Without a Cape
  4. Hadestown, Tootsie & Oklahoma! Lead 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations
  5. Check Out Exclusive Portraits of the Tootsie Cast Standing in the Spotlight

Star Files

Alex Brightman
Kerry Butler
Sophia Anne Caruso
Adam Dannheisser
Leslie Kritzer
Rob McClure

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Chicago Frozen King Kong Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters