It's Showtime! Alex Brightman and More Celebrate Beetlejuice's Opening Night on Broadway

He's alive! Beetlejuice officially opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre on April 25, marking the final opening of the 2018-2019 season. Based on the 1988 Tim Burton movie of the same name, Beetlejuice is led by Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso and features Leslie Kritzer, Adam Dannheisser, Kerry Butler and Rob McClure. With a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, the new musical is directed by Alex Timbers with music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect. Go inside the star-studded opening night, and then go see this new musical for yourself.