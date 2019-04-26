Good for You! Dear Evan Hansen Celebrates 1,000 Performances on Broadway

April 25 was a great day, and here's why: the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen celebrated 1,000 performances on the Great White Way! That's a whole lot of casts and blue polos! Original company members Michael Park and Jennifer Laura Thompson addressed the 1,000th performance crowd, and entire cast celebrated with sparkly blue balloons and a tasty cake. Take a look at the sweet photos of the current cast, which also includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Lisa Brescia, Sky Lakota Lynch, Alex Boniello, Phoenix Best and Mallory Bechtel, and then go see this moving Pasek and Paul musical for yourself at the Music Box Theatre!

Dear Evan Hansen's Sky Lakota Lynch, Alex Boniello, Phoenix Best, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Andrew Barth Feldman, Mallory Bechtel and Lisa Brescia celebrate 1,000 performances.