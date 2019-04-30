Love You Like a Table! Noah Galvin Takes His Waitress Debut Bow and Caitlin Houlahan Returns

Noah Galvin and Caitlin Houlahan joined Waitress on April 29 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Galvin took over the role of Ogie from Eddie Jemison and Houlahan returned to play Dawn, replacing Lenne Klingaman. Most recently seen in off-Broadway's Alice By Heart, Galvin made his Broadway debut in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. Houlahan made her Broadway debut in Waitress and this marks her second time playing Dawn. The duo joins a cast led by Shoshana Bean as Jenna and Jeremy Jordan as Dr. Pomatter. Go inside their curtain call by checking out the photos below and be sure to make your own reservation at the diner!

Noah Galvin takes his debut bow in Waitress.

Caitlin Houlahan returns to the role of Dawn in Waitress.