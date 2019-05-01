See Tony Nominee Fionnula Flanagan & the Cast of The Ferryman Celebrate Nine Tony Nominations

The cast of Broadway's The Ferryman woke up to nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Play, on April 30. The current company, including Brian d'Arcy James, Shuler Hensley, Holley Fain and Jack DiFalco, celebrated original cast member Fionnula Flanagan, who was nominated for her performance as Aunt Maggie Faraway. Other original cast members Paddy Considine and Laura Donnelly, who left the production earlier this year, were both nominated for their lead performances. A cheeky message on the celebratory cake reads "9 Tony noms! F**k me blue," referencing a line the youngest daughter, Honor Carney, blurts out in the show. Check out the photos below.

A hilariously filthy message adorns The Ferryman company's celebration.