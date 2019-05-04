Sponsored
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Starring Audra McDonald & Michael Shannon, Begins Broadway Run

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 4, 2019
Audra McDonald & Michael Shannon
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The highly anticipated Broadway revival of Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune begins preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre on May 4. Arin Arbus directs the production, which will officially open on May 30. Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon star.

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune centers on a lonely waitress (McDonald) and a short order cook (Shannon) whose first date turns into a one-night stand. As the evening unfolds, they begin to slowly reveal themselves and take steps toward the start of a new relationship.

The revival features scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

The production will play a limited run through August 25.

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon star in the Broadway revival of Terrence McNally's two-hander.
