Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

The Prince of Egypt Stage Musical to Open in London's West End

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 2, 2019
(Dreamworks)

The Prince of Egypt, a new stage musical based on the celebrated DreamWorks film, has scheduled a 2020 U.K. premiere in London's West End. Directed by Scott Schwartz and featuring 10 new songs by the film's composer, Stephen Schwartz, the musical will play the Dominion Theatre beginning on February 5, 2020 with an opening night set for February 25.

With a book by Philip LaZebnik, The Prince of Egypt follows two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, who find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

Schwartz's new score will be complemented by his Academy Award-winning song from the film, "When You Believe," in addition to "Deliver Us," "All I Ever Wanted" and "Through Heaven's Eyes."

This stage adaptation of The Prince of Egypt was first seen in a 2017 production at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in California. The cast included New York stage alums Jason Gotay as Ramses, Brennyn Lark as Tzipporah, Tom Nelis as Pharaoh Seti, Christina Sajous as Queen Tuya, Julia Motyka as Miriam, Will Mann as High Priest Hotep, David Crane as Aaron, Ayelet Firstenberg as Youcheved, Jamila Sabares-Klemm as Nefertari and Paul-Jordan Jansen as Jethro. The TheatreWorks run was followed by a 2018 mounting in Denmark.

Casting for the West End production will be announced soon. Till then, look back at the film's trailer below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Results Are In! These 2019 Tony Snubs Upset Fans the Most
  2. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. Let's Do This! See the 2019 Tony Nominees Meet the Press
  4. The Prince of Egypt Stage Musical to Open in London's West End
  5. Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud & Tootsie Lead 2019 Tony Award Nominations

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Tootsie Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters