The Prince of Egypt Stage Musical to Open in London's West End

The Prince of Egypt, a new stage musical based on the celebrated DreamWorks film, has scheduled a 2020 U.K. premiere in London's West End. Directed by Scott Schwartz and featuring 10 new songs by the film's composer, Stephen Schwartz, the musical will play the Dominion Theatre beginning on February 5, 2020 with an opening night set for February 25.



With a book by Philip LaZebnik, The Prince of Egypt follows two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, who find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.



Schwartz's new score will be complemented by his Academy Award-winning song from the film, "When You Believe," in addition to "Deliver Us," "All I Ever Wanted" and "Through Heaven's Eyes."



This stage adaptation of The Prince of Egypt was first seen in a 2017 production at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in California. The cast included New York stage alums Jason Gotay as Ramses, Brennyn Lark as Tzipporah, Tom Nelis as Pharaoh Seti, Christina Sajous as Queen Tuya, Julia Motyka as Miriam, Will Mann as High Priest Hotep, David Crane as Aaron, Ayelet Firstenberg as Youcheved, Jamila Sabares-Klemm as Nefertari and Paul-Jordan Jansen as Jethro. The TheatreWorks run was followed by a 2018 mounting in Denmark.



Casting for the West End production will be announced soon. Till then, look back at the film's trailer below.



