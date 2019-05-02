Dave Harris' Exception to the Rule Sets World Premiere with Roundabout Underground

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced Exception to the Rule, the New York debut work of playwright Dave Harris, set to make its world premiere as part of the Roundabout Underground program in 2020. Miranda Haymon will direct the production, scheduled to begin previews on April 30 and officially open on May 21 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.



Exception to the Rule is set in a city high school, where six students are stuck in Room 111. They flirt, fight and tease, determining whether they should follow the rules and stay put or find an escape.



Dave Harris is a second-year MFA playwriting student at University of California San Diego. His play Everybody Black is currently in production at the 2019 Humana Festival.



Roundabout Underground exists to provide a new generation of playwrights with their New York debut productions. This season's second play, Something Clean by Selina Fillinger, begins performances on May 4.



Cast and design team for Exception to the Rule will be announced at a later date.