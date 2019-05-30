Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Starring Audra McDonald & Michael Shannon, Opens on Broadway

The highly anticipated Broadway revival of Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune officially opens on May 30 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Arin Arbus directs the production, which began previews on May 4. Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon star.



Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune centers on a lonely waitress (McDonald) and a short order cook (Shannon) whose first date turns into a one-night stand. As the evening unfolds, they begin to slowly reveal themselves and take steps toward the start of a new relationship.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring McDonald and Shannon embodying a pair of iconic roles in a legendary drama.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.