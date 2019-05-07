Let the Sun Shine On! Caroline Bowman & Caroline Innerbichler Will Lead the National Tour of Disney's Frozen

There'll be magic, there'll be fun! Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler will star as Princess Elsa of Arendelle and her sister, Princess Anna, respectively, in the upcoming national tour of Disney's Frozen. The traveling production of the smash hit Broadway musical will officially launch at Los Angeles' Hollywood Pantages Theatre December 4 through February 2, 2020, before continuing to cities all across North America. Additional casting will be announced in the coming months.



Bowman has starred in Broadway and touring productions as Elphaba in Wicked, Nicola in Kinky Boots, Eva Peron in Evita, Lady of the Lake in Spamalot and Carmen in Fame. Innerbichler's musical theater credits include Little House on the Prairie (national tour), Guys and Dolls, Mamma Mia!, White Christmas, The Sound of Music, The Pirates of Penzance, Grease, The Little Mermaid, Fiddler on the Roof, Bye Bye Birdie, Hair and Ragtime.



Based on Disney's Oscar-winning film, Frozen centers on two sisters who are pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one of them, Elsa (Bowman), struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other, Anna (Innerbichler), embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all.



Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).



An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Disney's Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It’s moving. It’s spectacular. And above all, it’s pure Broadway joy.



