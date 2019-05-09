Waitress Tour Star Desi Oakley to Join Broadway's Chicago as Roxie Hart

Fresh off of baking around the country as the original Jenna in the national tour of Waitress, multi-talented star Desi Oakley is headed into the long-running Broadway hit Chicago. Oakley will take on the role of Roxie Hart for three two-week engagements: May 13-26, June 17-30 and July 15-28.



Oakley's Broadway credits include Wicked, Annie and Les Misérables. In addition to her time in Waitress—during which she vlogged for Broadway.com—her national tour credits include Wicked and Evita.



Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.



Chicago is the longest-running revival on Broadway and the longest-running American musical.