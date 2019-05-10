See the Company of Aziza Barnes' BLKS Celebrate the Play's World Premiere Off-Broadway

Aziza Barnes' new play BLKS opened at MCC's Robert W. Wilson Theater Space on May 9. The story centers on three NYC twenty-somethings hunting for intimacy and purpose in a city that doesn't seem to care. Playwright Barnes, director Robert O'Hara and stars Paige Gilbert, Marié Botha, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Alfie Fuller, Chris Myers and Coral Peña hit the red carpet for the off-Broadway opening, and Broadway.com was on the scene to get some snaps on the big night. Take a look at the photos, and then go see this world premiere play through May 26!

BLKS director Robert O'Hara and playwright Aziza Barnes get together.