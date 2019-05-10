Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Marie Botha, Coral Peńa, Alfie Fuller, Paige Gilbert, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy & Chris Meyers
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

See the Company of Aziza Barnes' BLKS Celebrate the Play's World Premiere Off-Broadway

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 10, 2019

Aziza Barnes' new play BLKS opened at MCC's Robert W. Wilson Theater Space on May 9. The story centers on three NYC twenty-somethings hunting for intimacy and purpose in a city that doesn't seem to care. Playwright Barnes, director Robert O'Hara and stars Paige Gilbert, Marié Botha, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Alfie Fuller, Chris Myers and Coral Peña hit the red carpet for the off-Broadway opening, and Broadway.com was on the scene to get some snaps on the big night. Take a look at the photos, and then go see this world premiere play through May 26!

BLKS director Robert O'Hara and playwright Aziza Barnes get together.
Congrats to BLKS' off-Broadway company on a successful opening! See the play through May 26.

BLKS

Aziza Barnes' new play makes its world premiere.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Fan-Picked 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Nominations Announced; Be More Chill Leads With 12
  2. Vanessa Carlton to Make Broadway Debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
  3. Oklahoma! Honors Parkland Students with Moving Encore Performance Featuring Instrument of Hope
  4. Broadway Hit Pretty Woman: The Musical Will Embark on a North American Tour
  5. The Full Monty Reading Held with Stark Sands, Debra Monk, Adam Chanler-Berat & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Hadestown Chicago Tootsie Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters