Fox Picks Up New Drama Filthy Rich Featuring Corey Cott & Kim Cattrall

Filthy Rich, a new drama starring Broadway alums Corey Cott and Kim Cattrall, has been picked up as a series from Fox, according to Variety. The one-hour "southern Gothic family drama" is written, directed and exec-produced by Tate Taylor (Girl on the Train, The Help).



Filthy Rich follows the aftermath of a plane crash that killed the father of a wealthy Southern family, known for its successful Christian TV network. Upon the news of the patriarch's death, his wife and children find out that he fathered three illegitimate children, who are included in his will.



Cott, who has appeared on Broadway in Bandstand, Gigi and Newsies, takes on his first TV series regular role with Filthy Rich. Cattrall, a Broadway alum of Private Lives and Wild Honey, earned a Golden Globe Award and five Emmy nominations for Sex and the City.



Joining Cott and Cattrall in the cast will be Gerald McRaney, Aubrey Dollar, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, David Denman and Olivia Macklin.



A premiere date for Filthy Rich is forthcoming.