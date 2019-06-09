Tootsie Star Santino Fontana Wins First Tony Award

Hats off to Santino Fontana, who has won his first Tony Award! The Broadway favorite triumphed in the Leading Actor in a Musical category for his incredible performance as Michael Dorsey in Tootsie. The win was announced at the Tonys ceremony on June 9 at Radio City Music Hall. The other nominees in the category were Brooks Ashmanskas for The Prom, Derrick Baskin for Ain't Too Proud, Alex Brightman for Beetlejuice and Damon Daunno for Oklahoma! Tootsie is playing at Broadway's Marquis Theatre.



"My grandmother, who passed away awhile ago, was a fiery, red-headed woman," he said in his acceptance speech. "Every day I get to bring her into the room, and it has been the best experience of my life."



Tootsie marks Fontana's first Tony win. He earned a nomination in 2013 for his performance as Prince Topher in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. His other Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park with George, Billy Elliot, Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Importance of Being Earnest, Act One and Hello, Dolly!



Many congratulations to Santino Fontana on his Tony win!



Watch him discuss Tootsie on Show People with Paul Wontorek below.



