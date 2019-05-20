Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Sondheim & Katrina Lenk to Play One-Night Concert at Town Hall

Tony-winning songwriters Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim will team up with Tony-winning actress Katrina Lenk next month for a special concert performance at New York City's Town Hall. Presented in commemoration of the 50th performance in Brown's artist-in-residence series at the downtown venue SubCulture, the event, described as a momentous evening of songs and stories, will take place on June 24 at 8:00pm. All proceeds will be donated to the gun violence prevention organization Brady.



"Every month at SubCulture, my band and I have collaborated with the best singers and songwriters from Broadway and beyond," said Brown. "I knew that for our fiftieth show in the series, we owed it to our loyal audience to reach for the absolute summit. In my world, that summit is Stephen Sondheim, the man who, more than anyone else on Earth, has influenced my music and lyrics, as well as my very understanding of what a writer is. I am awestruck that Steve accepted my invitation. I can't say it's a dream come true because I would have never dared to dream of anything as incredible as this."



"Bringing an end to gun violence is imperative, and I am humbled to again be able to support Brady’s commitment to addressing this epidemic through education, litigation and legislation," said Marc Kaplan, co-founder of SubCulture.



Brown earned Tony Awards for Parade and The Bridges of Madison County. His other scores include The Last Five Years, 13, Honeymoon in Vegas and Songs for a New World.



Sondheim's Tony-winning work includes the musicals Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods and Passion.



Lenk won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for The Band's Visit. Her other credits include Indecent, Once and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.



In 2016, SubCulture and Brown presented a sold-out fundraiser for Brady—a concert of The Last Five Years starring Cynthia Erivo and Joshua Henry.