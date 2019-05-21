Sponsored
Dave Malloy's New Musical Octet Extends for Third & Final Time at Signature

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 21, 2019
The cast of "Octet"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre has announced a third and final extension to the acclaimed new musical Octet. The world premiere tuner will now run through June 30 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Octet began previews on April 30 and officially opened on May 19.

Written by Tony nominee Dave Malloy (The Great Comet), directed by Annie Tippe and music-directed by Or Matias, Octet features a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by Internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts and Sufi poetry. The musical explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st-century technology.

The cast includes Margo Seibert as Jessica, Adam Bashian as Jim, Kim Blanck as Karly, Alex Gibson as Peter, Justin Gregory Lopez as Toby, J.D. Mollison as Marvin, Kuhoo Verma as Velma and newcomer Starr Busby as Paula. The company also features Jonathan Christopher and Nicole Weiss.

The creative team also includes scenic designers Amy Rubin and Brittany Vasta, costume designer Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting designer Christopher Bowser and sound designer Hidenori Nakajo.

Signature Theatre presents the world premiere of Dave Molloy's new musical.
