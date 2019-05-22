Sponsored
Alice Ripley, Tony Yazbeck, Betsy Wolfe & More to Lead Into the Woods Concert at Town Hall

by Andy Lefkowitz • May 22, 2019
Alice Ripley
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

A talent-packed company of stars have signed on to sing from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony-winning musical Into the Woods for a one-night summer benefit. The concert, presented in support of Cleveland Musical Theatre, will take place at New York City's Town Hall on July 8.

The cast, all of whom have ties to Ohio, will include Tony winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) as The Witch, Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (Prince of Broadway) as The Baker, Betsy Wolfe (High Button Shoes) as Cinderella, Kate Shindle (Fun Home) as The Baker's Wife, Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress) as Little Red, Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon) as Jack, John Riddle (Frozen) as Cinderella’s Prince, Zach Adkins (Anastasia) as Rapunzel's Prince, Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!) as Florinda, Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys) as The Wolf and Melvin Tunstall III (Beautiful) as The Steward. Further casting will be announced soon.

The company of Into The Woods will be joined by a chorus of Cleveland talent and a live orchestra. Proceeds will benefit professional opportunities and educational initiatives for emerging artists at Cleveland Musical Theatre.

