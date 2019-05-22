Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to Make Canadian Premiere in Fall of 2020

The Tony-winning hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will share its magic with Toronto audiences beginning next year. The celebrated two-part play based on J.K. Rowling's iconic novels has scheduled a Canadian-premiere production at the Ed Mirvish Theatre, set to open in fall of 2020.



The announcement of the Canadian staging comes on heels of the play's first anniversary at Broadway's Lyric Theatre, where it began previews on March 16, 2018 and officially opened on April 22. The play took home six Tony Awards including Best Play.



Based on an original new story by Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production features movement by Steven Hoggett, scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, music/arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Gareth Fry, illusions/magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision/arrangements by Martin Lowe.



Casting for the Toronto production will be announced at a later date.