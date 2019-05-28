Sponsored
NEWSical, Fifth-Longest-Running Musical in Off-Broadway History, Sets Closing Date

by Broadway.com Staff • May 28, 2019
Tommy Walker, Christine Pedi, Leslie Kritzer, Perez Hilton & Michael West in "NEWSical The Musical"
(Photo: Michael D'Angora)

NEWSical The Musical, the fifth-longest-running musical in off-Broadway history and 2011 winner of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, will conclude its historic run at the Kirk Theatre at Theatre Row on June 17. The ever-evolving musical mockery of current events began previews on November 23, 2009 and officially opened on December 9 at the 47th Street Theatre.

Written and created by Rick Crom, directed by Mark Waldrop and music-directed by Ed Goldschneider, NEWSical The Musical mocks major news stories ranging from the lowest depths of reality television to the highest office in the land.

Throughout its run, NEWSical The Musical's core cast has featured Rory O'Malley, Leslie Kritzer, Christina Bianco, Tommy Walker, Kristen Mengelkoch, Carly Sakolove, Scott Richard Foster, Amy Griffin, Perez Hilton, John Walton West, Emily McNamara, Ryan Knowles, David Foley, Wade Dooley, Dylan Hartwell, Sally Schwab, Meg Lanzarone, Erin Maguire, Sheri Sanders and Amy Hillner Larsen.

The closing night cast will include original stars Christine Pedi and Michael West as well as longtime cast members Susan Mosher and Taylor Crousore.

Newsletters