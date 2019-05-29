Jonathan Cake to Star in Shakespeare in the Park's Coriolanus

Casting is here for the Public Theater's upcoming Shakespeare in the Park production of the dark tragedy Coriolanus. The previously announced production, directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, will run from July 16 through August 11 at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.



Leading the cast as Caius Martius Coriolanus will be Jonathan Cake (Antony and Cleopatra), with three-time Tony nominee Kate Burton (The Constant Wife) as Volumnia, Tony nominee Jonathan Hadary (Golden Boy) as Sicinius Velutus, Tony nominee Enid Graham (M. Butterfly) as Junius Brutus, Teagle F. Bougere (The Crucible) as Menenius Agrippa, Louis Cancelmi (Troilus and Cressida) as Tullus Aufidius, Christopher Ghaffari (King Lear) as Titus Lartius, Emeka Guindo (The Good Fight) as Young Martius, Thomas Kopache (The Encanto File) as First Senator, Max Gordon Moore (The Nap) as First Citizen, Tom Nelis (Indecent) as Cominius, Nneka Okafor (Troilus and Cressida) as Virgilia and Amelia Workman (American Son) as Valeria.



The ensemble will include Gregory Connors, Darryl Gene Daughtry, Jr., Biko Eisen-Martin, Bree Elrod, Christopher Ryan Grant, Tyler La Marr, L’Oreál Lampley, Jack LeGoff, Louis Reyes McWilliams, Suzannah Herschkowitz, Maria Mukuka, Sebastian Roy and Ali Skamangas.



Coriolanus is the Bard's blistering drama about a general voted into power by a populace hungry for change, and the unraveling that follows.



The production will feature scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Jessica Paz and music composition by Dan Moses Schreier.