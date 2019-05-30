Sponsored
Gaze at Exclusive Portraits of Audra McDonald, Michael Shannon & More at Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune's Opening Night

by Caitlin Moynihan • May 30, 2019
Michael Shannon and Audra McDonald
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is officially back on Broadway. Starring six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and Tony nominee Michael Shannon, the two-hander is directed by Arin Arbus in her Broadway debut. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune opens at the Broadhurst Theatre on May 30 and celebrated on May 29 at Brasserie 8 ½. Check out the exclusive portraits of the cast and creative team and be sure to see this duo in action in its limited run through August 25.

Audra McDonald plays Frankie.
Michael Shannon plays Johnny.
Playwright Terrence McNally.
Director Arin Arbus.

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon star in the Broadway revival of Terrence McNally's two-hander.
