Daniel Fish's Innovative Oklahoma! Wins 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical

Director Daniel Fish's reimagined take on Oklahoma! was named winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical at the 73rd annual Tonys ceremony on June 9 at Radio City Musical Hall. Its sole competitor was director Scott Ellis' new staging of Kiss Me, Kate!



The interior of the Circle in the Square Theatre has been repurposed as a community hall for the Oklahoma! revival, an intimate staging featuring a seven-piece band and chili served to the audience at intermission. The production was originally developed and presented at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College in 2015 and played Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse in 2018.



This is the 75th-anniversary production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, which stars Tony nominees Damon Daunno as Curly, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Will Brill as Ali Hakim and James Davis as Will Parker.



The new Oklahoma! features choreography by John Heginbotham, musical direction by Nathan Koci and orchestrations by Daniel Kluger. The production was recently extended through January 19, 2020.



