Theater fans took to the polls to vote for the winners of 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. The victorious stars enjoyed a fancy reception on May 30 at 48 Lounge in New York City. Peek through the gallery to see them pose with their spiffy new trophies in the Broadway.com portrait booth!

Ain’t Too Proud's Ephraim Sykes received the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Male Breakthrough Performance.

Be More Chill standout Stephanie Hsu garnered the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Funny Performance.

Be More Chill’s George Salazar received two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards: one for Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical and one for Favorite Onstage Pair with Will Roland.

Broadway's Biggest Fan winner Makenna and her sister Gabi enjoy the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.