Ashley Park to Star in Thoroughly Modern Millie at City Center; Evita, Mack and Mabel & Love Life Also on Deck

New York City Center has announced an incredible trio of revivals as part of its 2020 Encores! season. A particular highlight is a new staging of the 2002 Tony-winning musical Thoroughly Modern Millie starring Ashley Park. In advance of the Encores! season, City Center will offer up a special gala production of the Tony-winning hit Evita.



Sammi Cannold, associate director of The Great Comet, will helm the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's 1980 musical Evita, set to run for two weeks from November 13-24, 2019. Charting Eva Perón's controversial, meteoric rise from poor illegitimate child to the most powerful woman in Latin America, the acclaimed musical features one of Lloyd Webber's most-loved scores combining Latin, jazz and pop with traditional influences.



Kicking off the Encores! season will be Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart's 1974 Tony-nominated musical Mack and Mabel (February 19-23, 2020). A love letter to the silent film era, the musical follows the romantic entanglements of pioneering movie producer Mack Sennett and comedienne Mabel Normand.



Next up will be Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's 1948 musical Love Life (March 18-22, 2020) directed by Tony winner Victoria Clark. A journey across American history seen through the eyes of a family that never ages, Love Life is possibly the first "concept" musical—where the story is interspersed with vaudeville acts that offer commentary on the main action.



The third show of the season will launch a new initiative, championed by Encores! Resident Director Lear deBessonet, which will provide a unique opportunity for directors and their artistic colleagues to put a personal stamp on a show they love and want to present through a new lens. Dick Scanlan and Jeanine Tesori's Thoroughly Modern Millie (May 6-10, 2020) will launch this endeavor. Starring Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls) with deBessonet directing and playwright Lauren Yee working with the show's original authors as creative consultant, the team of artists will explore the work with a fresh perspective.



Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.