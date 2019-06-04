Erich Bergen Kicks Off Return Engagement in Waitress on Broadway

Erich Bergen heads home to Broadway on June 4, reprising his celebrated turn in the hit musical Waitress as Dr. Pomatter, a role he first played to acclaim in 2018. Bergen replaces Jeremy Jordan, who took his final bow at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on June 2.



In addition to his prior turn in Waitress, Bergen originated the role of Bob Gaudio in the first national touring production of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, a performance he reprised in the musical's screen adaptation. He also played Billy Crocker in the national tour of the Tony-winning Anything Goes revival. Bergen can currently be seen as Blake Moran on the CBS drama Madam Secretary. His singles "Running Through the Night" and "Better in the Dark" were released in 2018.



Bergen joins a current Waitress cast that includes Shoshana Bean as Jenna, Noah Galvin as Ogie, Benny Elledge as Cal, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Ben Thompson as Earl, Larry Marshall as Old Joe and Charity Angél Dawson as Becky.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



Bergen will remain with Waitress for a limited engagement through July 21.